State Street Corp Purchases 977,394 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2,395.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 977,394 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Royalty Pharma worth $42,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

