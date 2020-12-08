State Street Corp Sells 215,471 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,471 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

