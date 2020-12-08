SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,534 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 58.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $345,739. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SRI opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.43 million, a P/E ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

