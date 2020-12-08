SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

