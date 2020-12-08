SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 57.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 77.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 187,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares in the last quarter.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

BLDR stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

