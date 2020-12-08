State Street Corp Has $43.13 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.74% of Helmerich & Payne worth $43,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.