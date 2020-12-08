Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Michael W. Duffy Sells 6,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $358,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 35.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

