Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

KRG stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.43, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.