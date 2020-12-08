SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

