Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.25.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.70.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.
