Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 386,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $43,502,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

