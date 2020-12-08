Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,150 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

