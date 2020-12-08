Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Tutor Perini worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $671.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.