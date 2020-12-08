Sei Investments Co. Has $456,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EAF. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $2,980,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,226,194 shares of company stock worth $81,077,797. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.