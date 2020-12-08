Sei Investments Co. Has $462,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 42.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

SATS opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

