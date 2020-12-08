Sei Investments Co. Sells 79,694 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

