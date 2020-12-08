Sei Investments Co. Has $483,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.