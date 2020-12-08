26,924 Shares in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of NetSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $522,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $6,363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

