Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of NetSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $6,363,000.

NTST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NetSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

NASDAQ NTST opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. NetSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

