Sei Investments Co. Sells 679 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOFT. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

