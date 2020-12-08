Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 557.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 73.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.