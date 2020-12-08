Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 188.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

