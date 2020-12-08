Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

