Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,646.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $277,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,965. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

CPSI stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

