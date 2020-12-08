Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 87.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $400,100.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,852 shares of company stock worth $4,409,231. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.