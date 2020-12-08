Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $918.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.