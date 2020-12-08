Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $918.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

