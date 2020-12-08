Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ExlService by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ExlService by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,852 shares of company stock worth $4,409,231. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

