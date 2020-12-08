Sei Investments Co. Has $515,000 Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. CNOOC Limited has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

