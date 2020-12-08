Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,894 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $2,581,467.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,100,970.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,089,598 shares of company stock worth $46,332,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.