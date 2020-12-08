3,063,276 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,063,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,091,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.54% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,462,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

