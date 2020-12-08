BlackRock Inc. Has $58.48 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

