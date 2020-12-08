BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,683 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.74% of Parsons worth $58,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Parsons by 791.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSN opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

