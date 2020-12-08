BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,942,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,645,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rocket Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,554,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

