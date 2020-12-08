BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,347 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.32% of Phibro Animal Health worth $58,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $748.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

