BlackRock Inc. Has $59.19 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of BellRing Brands worth $59,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $898.17 million, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

