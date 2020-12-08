Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.86% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $58,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TR opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of -0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

