BlackRock Inc. Buys 411,282 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.94% of Foundation Building Materials worth $60,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 19.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

