Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

