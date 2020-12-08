iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,632,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $59,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,265,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 156,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

