BlackRock Inc. Sells 348,668 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.61% of Universal Insurance worth $59,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,781.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

