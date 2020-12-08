BlackRock Inc. Sells 472,965 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,264,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.42% of Arlo Technologies worth $59,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.