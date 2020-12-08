BlackRock Inc. Buys 457,957 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.24% of At Home Group worth $59,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,011,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

HOME stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III bought 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $49,755.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,985.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

