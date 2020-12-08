TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $59,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TPI Composites by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of TPIC opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,983 shares of company stock worth $14,396,619. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

