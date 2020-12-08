BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $60,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDY. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

