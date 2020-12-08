BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of HUYA worth $60,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth $254,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HUYA by 108.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HUYA by 9.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 57.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

HUYA stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

