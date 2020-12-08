BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $60,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 2,593,746 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,721,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after buying an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the period.

ICSH opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

