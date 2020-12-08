BlackRock Inc. Has $58.35 Million Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.42% of Forrester Research worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $413,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.64 million, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $103,413.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,754 shares of company stock worth $867,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORR. BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

