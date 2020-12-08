BlackRock Inc. Sells 214,001 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of First Busey worth $58,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Busey by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.