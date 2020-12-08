iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.39% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $62,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

