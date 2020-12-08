BlackRock Inc. Has $63.62 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $63,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

